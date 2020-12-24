From Joe Effiong, UYO

Akwa Ibom State Police command has on Thursday taken delivery of 30 new utility patrol vehicles donated by the state government to combat crimes in the state

The state Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme receiving the patrol vehicles, commended the governor for the donation , stressing that the action would boost the morale of the force.

The CP assured Gov. Emmanuel of maximum protection of residents through ceaseless patrol during the Yuletide and beyond, and that crime rate would drastically be reduced.

“Let me assure His Excellency, that the Command under my watch will spare no stone unturned in ensuring that all those who are involved in any form of criminality in the state are brought to book.

“We are determined to confront violent crime headlong, put an end to senseless killings particularly cultism, arm robbery and rape amongst our youths,” he added.

Addressing the newsmen, the governor said that the first batch of 100 patrol trucks is meant for the security agencies in the state

He promised to continue to partner and invest in security to ensure the safety of life and property of Akwa Ibom people.

The governor also shared his condolences to the command on officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force that lost their lives during the EndSARS Protest.

“We are here to share that sentiment of love, we express our sincere condolences to the officers and men of the Nigerian police Force that lost their lives during the EndSARS Protest, it was so Sad because those men were People’s Fathers, brothers, husbands, and sons. They have flesh and blood like us, on behalf of the state,we say please accept our condolences.

“Recent reports of gradual reduction of criminality in the state is heartwarming and I believe it is as a result of hard work by the command”.

“My donation of these new patrol trucks is to support the police and other security agencies to enhance their performance and to ensure a smooth yuletide for all residents in the state’

“I therefore on behalf of the people of the state appreciate your untiringly effort in curbing criminality in the state,” he stated.

“Let me also commend the state Commissioner for Police for collaborating with the governor to make Akwa ibom is one of the safest and neatest State the country but also note that a job weldone is more job to be done, we’ll do more.” END