Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has suspend one of his aides, Mr Emmanuel Nicholas for alleged fraudulent activities.

Nicholas, a former musician who wenr by the stage name White Bombom until his suspension, was special assistant to governor on project monitoring. He was initially appointed special assistant research and documentation in Emmanuel’s first term.

A press release signed by the secretary to the stated government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, said the governor approved the immediate suspension of Mr. Emmanuel Nicholas from his duties as a Special Assistant to the Governor. “as a result of allegations of fraudulent activities leveled against him.

“Mr. Nicholas will remain suspended until investigations are completed by security agencies and he is cleared of the allegations.

The Akwa Ibom State government, led by Mr. Udom Emmanuel, will continue to uphold transparency, intergrity and accountability as its core values.”

Saturday Sun learned that security agent has already queezed Nicholas based on the fraudulent allegation.

Nicholas was alleged to have defrauded some contractors to the tune of N500 million

It was not clear whether he had been released by security agents at the time of filing this report.

However, Nicholas was seen livestreaming praise and worship to God and thanking his friends who had called to commiserate with him.

He expressed his innocence and vowed to come out victorious.