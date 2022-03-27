From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and representatives of Anambra State government were dignitaries that attended the official commissioning of a branch office for Chido Cargo and Maritime Services at Ochanja market, Onitsha recently.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

While Gov. Ugwuanyi was represented by the Commissioner for Rural Development in Enugu state, Prince Emeka Mamah, Anambra State government was represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Markets and Wealth creation, through the Chairman of Ochanja market, Chief Sunday Anakor.

The ceremony kicked off with a concelebrated Holy Mass with retinue of catholic priests led by Rev. Fr John Ezeanowai.

Fr Ezeanowai in a homily during the ceremony said people should acknowledge God in all they do, and commended Chido Group of Companies for placing God at the center of their business.

The priest said that with the expansion of the operations of Chido Cargo into Ochanja market, he is adding value to people’s lives and also creating more employment opportunities since more people will be recruited to manage the new branches and its operations.

He called on those employed to work for others to render such services with dedication as such will in turn yield benefits to others.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Unveiling the new branch office of Chido Cargo, Gov. Ugwuanyi’s representative, Prince Mamah expressed satisfaction on the rapid development that has taken place in the market.

He said traders in the market have shown character, innovation and have also taken the business to the next level.

He expressed deep appreciation for Chido Cargo whom he said has distinguished himself in his area of specialisation and even in the political circle in Enugu state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

While conveying the felicitations of the governor, he stated that Covid-19 has made it imperative for innovation having exposed people to various businesses they can venture into from the comfort of their homes and expressed confidence that Chido Cargo has not been left behind.

The Chief Executive Officer of Chido Group of Companies, Dr. Chidozie Collins Idoko expressed happiness that he is diversifying from air cargo to sea cargo operations with different branches across Nigeria and China.

He listed challenges facing the business to include unnecessary logistics delays and multiple charges and frustrations by Customs officials which he asked government to assist them in that direction.

He expressed relief with the presence of the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, saying that it will ease some of the challenges facing the business when it becomes operational.

Vice President of the company, Idoko Suzzy reiterated their commitment to take the business and its clients to the next level through utmost dedication and ultimate customer satisfaction.

Representative of the Anambra State government and Chairman of Ochanja central market, Chief Sunday Anakor said the government remains committed to the creation of an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

He said Chido Cargo and Maritime Services has been tested and trusted over the years because of its commitment to delivery at the appointed time instead of telling stories tio their clients.

Anakor said that the commencement of the business in Ochanja market is a good omen for all in the market.

Others who spoke including other contemporaries in the business like Chief Nwabueze Umeh Godwin Uzoigwe and Amaechi Ezeanaka commended Dr. Idoko for his business ingenuity, customers satisfaction and good customer relationship expressing hope for better prospects in the future.