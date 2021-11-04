Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has approved the appointment of Dr. Augustine Didigwu, as the state Surveyor-General and head of the Surveys Department.

This is contained in a statement from the Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, in Enugu on Wednesday.

Aroh disclosed that Didigwu, until his appointment has been the Head, Department of Surveying and Geoinformatic, Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Agbani Campus, since 2018.

He said that the newly-appointed Surveyor-General was also the Chairman of the Nigeria Institute of Surveyor (NIS), Enugu State branch, from 2017 till date.

Aroh said the Executive Council approved the upgrading of the State’s Surveys Department to Extra-Ministerial Department at its ninth meeting on July 17, 2020.

He said the governor believed that Didigwu would bring his professionalism to bear on the new assignment. (NAN)

