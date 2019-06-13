The governor of Enugu State, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and frontline oil industry player, Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe, have charged governments across Africa to declare a state of emergency on the youths.

Both spoke during a national conference in Enugu for youths selected from across the country, noting that failure to do so would lead to a disastrous future.

The event was organised by the Institute for Peace, Conflict and Development Studies, Enugu State University of Science and Technology in collaboration with the Baywood Foundation and the West Africa Peace Building Network, (WANEP).

In his keynote speech, Ibe described the condition of the present day youths as a time bomb waiting to explode.

The business mogul said all African states and governments must urgently rise up and save the future of the continent.

He said Nigeria was not spared as the neglect of the youths had worsened the security situation with kidnappings, suicide bombings, while other organised crimes were on rapid increase.

“This is no longer time for talks without action,” he declared, adding that “we must now take action without talking.

“We would be in trouble, in the near future if we fail now to put the youths on the right track and that is why I am calling for a state of emergency on the youths, a legislative action, a policy, affirmative action by African nations and governments.”

While condemning the use of youths as political thugs, Ibe advised that “there should be legislation ceding at least 30 percent of political positions to the youths. When you appoint a 70-year-old man as a youth leader, what do you expect the person to do? “So, this 30 percent affirmative action should be legislated upon; that is what Baywood Foundation is championing. If we don’t prepare the youths for today, tomorrow will come and we will all have a problem. “The youths should say no to political thuggery, kidnappings, or to see politics as a career; you must have something else you are doing before venturing into politics. “We can all see that there is a crisis here and there and those involved are the youths. If you look at those involved in kidnappings, suicide bombings, they are youths; they are venting their anger. He stressed that he was not championing the course because of political interest or to get one position or the other but “because we have an interest in the future. “We have seen that from the East to the West, South to the North and all over Africa, the youths are endowed. They are not lazy; they are smart, all that is required is to put them into the right use. “God has chosen people like us to make sure that we give back to the society, to make sure that we have a peaceful society. Not many have the interest to invest their time and resources into this very important venture.