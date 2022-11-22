By Sunday Ani

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has congratulated the winner of the AFS award, Noel Alumona, describing the global award as an honour to the state.

He lauded Alumona for bringing the award home and making the state and the entire country proud.

Ugwuanyi stated this at the Government House on Monday, when Alumona, who is also the founder of a non-governmental organisation, Boys Champions, paid him a courtesy visit to inform him of the forthcoming International Conference organised by Boys Champions.

The conference slated for November 25 at the Base Landmarks Event Center, Independent Layout, Enugu is expected togather over 2000 youths, who are working to make social impacts in their communities.

The Governor commended Alumona and expressed keen interest in the good works of his organisation. He expressed delight with the positive impacts and peace building initiatives of the organisation among the youths.

In his words, “We are very proud of you for this recognition you’ve brought to our dear state, country and continent. I am impressed by your upcoming event, ‘Shaping the Future Conference,’ which you brought home to the state as a true son of Enugu State. I will support you to continue your good works of changing lives and creating peace. Keep it up.”

Governor Ifeanyi extolled Alumona for using the platform to sensitize young men to be peace ambassadors and shun violence, especially against women and girls in the society.

Alumona, a student at Vanderbilt University in the United States, won the 2022 AFS Award for Young Global Citizens, and became the first African to win the coveted prize.

The award came as a recognition of his vigorous campaign to end violence against women and girls through proper orientation of boys on responsible behaviour and gender tolerance.

In his response, Alumona thanked the Governor for his hearty congratulations when the award was first announced. He further expressed appreciation for his promises to support the programmes of Boys Champions to propagate positive values among the youths in order to curtail the prevalence of gender based violence in local communities across the country.