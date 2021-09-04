Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on clerics to fervently pray for the restoration of peace and unity in the country.

Ugwuanyi made this call on Friday in Enugu during a prayer meeting at the Government House Chapel, Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer meeting was led by the Prelate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Uche, and other clergy of the church.

The prelate and other ordained priests of the church are in the state for the 9th National Convention of the Church.