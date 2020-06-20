Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A special Adviser to the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Jonathan Chukwuma has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led administration for its massive developmental strides across Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu, describing the Governor’s achievements in the Council Area as “unprecedented.”

Hon Jonathan who was former Deputy Speaker Enugu State House of Assembly spoke to news men shortly after a team of Engineers from the state Ministry of Works arrived Nkpologu/Uvuru borders for the commencement of construction of ultra modern Primary Health Centre for Adada zone of the LGA.

According to him, “Ugwuanyi’s administration has clearly revived Umulokpa Health Centre, and it will take off very soon. And now, he has given us another brand new health Centre at Adada Zone.

“This is unprecedented and we are not taking it for granted any day,” the SPA Said.

Barr. Jonathan further commended the Governor for his other developmental feats across Uzo Uwani LGA such as road construction across the zones, while assuring him of the highest regards of the people of the area.

“On road infrastructure, we have Eziani, Ugbene-Ajima-Nimbo road that is nearing completion. We also have 55km Umulokpa to Onugbogbo road, as well as Edem Nsukka, Nrobo, Ezikolo, Abbi Community road.

“I simply want to assure the Governor the man I describe as ‘The Man Behind The Masks’ of our highest regards,” the former Deputy Speaker concluded.