Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has approved the constitution of an ad-hoc Expert Medical Advisory Committee on urgent and effective measures for de-escalation of COVID-19 pandemic in Enugu State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the setting up of the committee followed the recent spike of COVID-19 cases from 76 to 144 within few days in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the committee was set-up by Gov. Ugwuanyi as recommended by the state chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

Ortuanya said that the committee would engage with leaders of various religious groups, market associations, professional associations, labour unions, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Association of Tricycle Riders Transport Union, Civil Society Organisations, the private sector and other relevant stakeholders.

“The committee will recommend urgent and effective measures for de-escalation of transmission of COVID-19 infection in Enugu State, with due regard to all extant Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols for containment of spread of COVID-19 infection.

“The ad-hoc committee will also take any other reasonable step that may be incidental to the attainment of the objective above.

“The committee has two weeks to submit its report,’’ he said.

Ortuanya said that the committee has Prof. Emmanuel Ejim, Consultant Cardiologist and Professor of Medicine, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu, as its Chairmen.

Others were: Dr Ifeanyi Onah – Chief Consultant Plastic Surgeon and Head, Infectious Disease Unit, National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu; Dr Nneka Unaogu – Consultant Psychiatrist/Head, Research and Training, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu and Dr Nnamdi Nwosu – Consultant Respiratory Physician, UNTH, Enugu.

The rest included: Dr Joseph Enebe – Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu; Dr Obinna Anikwe – Consultant Urologist, UNTH; Dr. Obinna Nduagubam – Consultant Pediatrician, Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu and five others. (NAN)