Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Friday, hosted Hazel Onoduenyi, the 2021 winner of Big Brother Naija (BBN) Season Six edition.

Onoduenyi, popularly known as Whitemoney, in October emerged the winner of the reality television show entitled ‘Shine Ya Eye’.

Receiving the Enugu indigene at the Government House, Ugwuanyi commended him for his uncommon love, humility, godliness and consistency.

The governor said these qualities, consistent with what he described as “Enugu spirit“, endeared him to his housemates and the viewing public.

He appreciated God’s grace on the Big Brother Naija winner, described him as ‘a worthy son of Enugu State, truly representative of the humility, talent, industry, ambition, and Godliness of a true Enugu youth’.

“I call on the teeming Enugu youths to deploy their creative talents and skills to win more laurels for the state,” Ugwuanyi advised.

Conferring Whitemoney with the award “Ambassador of Enugu State in Creative Arts”, Ugwuanyi described the crown he brought home as “most deserving”.

He urged Whitemoney to feel good about his accomplishment.

“We are very proud of you and wish you many more successes.

“In a lighter mood, Mr. Whitemoney, Ndi Enugu, who followed your activities in the house, observed that you spent most of your time in the kitchen.

“While we do not claim to know the reason for that, we, however, decided to provide enough food for dinner as we do not wish to see you visiting the kitchen tonight, the governor said, amid laughter.

Responding, Whitemoney said that “God’s grace located him“ and thanked the governor for the great honour and warm reception.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Enugu State and all those who supported him while in the house and promised to uphold the good things which started from the house

“I have never changed, I am still cooking; the level has changed but I have not changed; I am still the same person.

“Thank you so much Your Excellency, Daddy, I am grateful and I promise to serve this state with all my heart,“ he said. (NAN)

