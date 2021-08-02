Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has inaugurated the 2021/2022 Executive Committee of Enugu Sports Club led by Barr. John Henry Nwosu.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who is the President of Enugu Sports Club, performed the exercise on Saturday at a colourful event held at the Club’s arena in GRA, Enugu.The event was attended by prominent members of the society such as the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, Senator Victor Umeh, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council, HRH Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate in Anambra State, Chief Valentine Ozigbo and Chief Engr. Anayo Onwuegbu (Omeiheukwu), who chaired the occasion.

Enugu Sports Club is an elite, private members’ Club established in 1929 as a centre for relaxation and physical exercise through various outdoor and indoor games as well as a convivial atmosphere for intellectual, business and political fellowship. Inaugurating the Committee, Gov. Ugwuanyi disclosed, “The Club has played significant roles in enriching the lifestyle of the Coal City elites while elevating the quality of leadership dialogue”. The governor congratulated the Club on the recent successful election of the new Executives particularly for the credibility and decorum that characterized the process. “I am glad that the Club remains united and charged to set new records of accomplishments in the succeeding year. I also congratulate the new Executive Committee of our Club while expressing great hope in her inspiring transformation mantra as espoused by the Executive Chairman”, he said.

The governor acknowledged the outstanding achievements of the immediate past Executive Committee led by Onyeka Owe as well as all the past leaders of the Club, adding that their immense contributions were responsible for the improvement in the Club infrastructure and governance processes over the years.

