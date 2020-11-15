Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has intensified efforts towards halting deaths caused by the outbreak of yellow fever attack in two communities of Igbo-Eze North local government Area.



The Governor through the state commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi took drastic measures to stop further deaths by sending vaccines and fumigation equipments to the local government while the already affected ones are given intensive care treatment at the Ogrute Specialist District hospital.

The health commissioner and his team carried out sensitization programmes at the local government where all the stakeholders were taken through the rudiments of detecting and referring the infected patients to the hospital for prompt treatment.

He said Governor Ifeanyi ugwuanyi sent enough vaccines to cover the entire Igbo Eze North council and also directed the Fire service to join hands in fighting the killer disease through fumigating Umopu and Ette Ulo where people have been dying in numbers.

The Executive Chairman of Igbo Eze North local government Area, Prince Ejike Itodo led the Commissioner for Health and his team to Ette Ulo where he flagged off the fumigation exercise proper before proceeding to Umuopu community.

Mayor Ejike Itodo told the people of Ette Ulo and Umuopu that the Governor sent the Fire service team to fumigate their place for their safety and wellbeing.

He told them not to panic because the sickness as explained by experts is not like Covid-19 but is manageable if only when the sick people report to the hospital immediately they notice headache and body weakness for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Mayor Itodo also appreciated Governor Ugwuanyi for his fatherly care and efforts to rescue the people of Igbo Eze North from the outbreak.

Traditional Ruler of Umuopu community, Igwe Cyril Ayogu and the President general of Ette Ulo community Mr. Onuche Titus who were on ground also appreciated Governor Ugwuanyi for his timely response.