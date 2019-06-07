Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has issued a proclamation for the 7th Assembly of the Enugu State House of Assembly to be inaugurated on June 10.

The proclamation is based on powers bestowed upon the governor by section 105 subsections 3 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended that the governor will issue a proclamation letter before the state assembly holds its first session.

Ugwuanyi made the proclamation in a letter he signed entitled, ‘Proclamation for the holding of the first session of the Seventh Assembly and dated June 6.

He said that the session would hold at 10 am in the assembly complex.

The letter reads, “Whereas it is provided in section 105 subsections 3 of the 1999 constitution as amended, that the person elected as Governor of a state shall have powers to issue a proclamation for the holding of the first session of the state assembly immediately after he is being sworn in.

“In exercise of powers bestowed upon me by section 105 subsections 3 aforementioned, and of all powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that the first session of the seventh assembly shall hold on Monday, June 10,” he said.

(NAN)

