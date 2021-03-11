From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Stakeholders in Igbo-Eze North local government area, Enugu State yesterday said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi should be given full support to produce his successor in office during the 2023 elections in order to continue the development strides he has enthroned in the state.

Speaking during a rally to celebrate quality leadership and development strides of the governor held at the Township Stadium, Ogrute, Chairman of Igbo –Eze North local government Area, Prince Ejike Itodo who presented the stakeholders resolution noted that the state needs another visionary and competent leader who represents progress and development to continue after the tenure of Gov. Ugwuanyi.

Prince Itodo flanked by other local government Chairmen from Udenu, Isi-Uzo and Udi who joined them in solidarity, recalled that allowing Ugwuanyi to produce his successor is also in line with an already established tradition in the state since the return of democracy in Nigeria ,1999.

He disclosed that the solidarity rally which attracted an unprecedented mammoth crowd of supporters was organized without the governor’s knowledge to appreciate his rare model of governance and development which he has bequeathed not only to the people of Igbo-Eze North but also replicated across different parts of Enugu State.

“The message is clear- we are proud of Gov.Ugwuanyi’s achievements in Enugu State and would support him till the end of his tenure and beyond. As his tenure gradually moves on, we look forward to a seamless handover and continuity. We want to say that where he looks up is where we shall follow.

“We tell him not to be distracted by the antics of some people and pressure from any quarter. We shall maintain the tradition come what may. We shall support him to produce his successor to sustain his legacies. We don’t want any stumbling block or somebody that would take us backward. If anybody or group opposes such, we shall fight that cause both within our area and other parts of the state. Next time we gather here, it will be to celebrate him in prayer for a successful transition.” He said.

Member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Dr Simon Atigwe, former Member, Hon. Dennis Agbo, Zonal Chairman of PDP, Mike Onyeze , Deputy Chief Whip, Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon . Ethel Ugwuanyi, traditional rulers among others all lauded Governor Ugwuanyi for making Enugu State greater in all facets of development and peace.