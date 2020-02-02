Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has handed over five newly procured Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) fire fighting trucks to the state fire service to enhance its efficiency.

The event witnessed the passing-out parade of 62 men and officers of the state fire service, who were recruited and trained by the state government.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, reiterated his administration’s commitment to safety and security of lives and property in the state.

He noted that such precautionary measure was to forestall any untoward development before the dry season, and commended the State Chief Fire Officer, Okwudiri Ohaa and his men for their doggedness for aborting the fire incident at Ogbete Main Market, Enugu.

The State Chief Fire Officer, in his address, said the Enugu State Fire Service had been transformed from a moribund department to an effective, efficient, vibrant and responsive department through the unwavering support of the present administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi”.