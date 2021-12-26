Governor Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi of Enugu State, Friday, received the US-born international basketball forward and Captain of the Nigeria Women’s National Team, Adaora Elonu, who hails from Okpatu in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, at the Government House, Enugu.

Elonu who also plays basketball in Russia and the US is in Enugu for the festive season and other engagements.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the meeting, the international basketball player expressed gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi for hosting her and her family at the Government House, Enugu, saying: “It is a great honour coming back home, and I really want to thank the governor. We appreciate him”.

Elonu equally appreciated all her supporters and fans, revealing her plan to organize a basketball camp on

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

December 27, 2021 at the Indoor Sports Hall, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu, where she will teach girls the basics of basketball and encourage them to develop interest in the sports as a means of earning resources and attention. It is a good starting point here in Enugu,” she enthused.