Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has rewarded winner of the 2020 edition of the Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDGs’) national mathematics competition for girls, Miss Chinwe Mary Blessing Onodagu.

Miss Chinwe, an SS1 student of Federal Government Girls’ College, Lejja, Nsukka Local Government Area, Enugu State, and from Aku in Igbo-Etiti LGA of the state, was crowned the “Nigerian Mathematics Queen 2020,” in March, 2021, in Abuja, after emerging the overall best student in the mathematics competition among Nigerian girl students. Receiving the SDGs’ award winner at the Government House, Enugu, Gov. Ugwuanyi congratulated her for making Enugu State proud, describing her “a special gift and blessing from God”.

The governor first thanked God for the feat and went further to commend her parents and the entire management of the school, stressing: “I can confirm that Federal Government Girls’ College, Lejja, is a success story”. Gov. Ugwuanyi therefore announced a cash donation to the girl for achieving the feat and another donation to the school to encourage them to produce more award winners.

The governor equally announced that his administration would pay the girl’s school fees till she graduates from the college. Responding, the visibly elated ‘Queen’ expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for the recognition.