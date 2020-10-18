GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday for the second time in two days addressed some youths in the state who were protesting against #PoliceBrutality in the country.
He announced the setting up of a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra judicial killings as demanded by the protesters.
Ugwuanyi, who addressed the #EndSars protesters amid cheers, reiterated his endorsement to the state government’s position on the demands made by the protesting youths, dis- closed that the panel would be chaired by a high court judge with two representatives of the civil society groups and one retired police officers of high repute as members.
Other members of the panel, according to Ugwuanyi, include one youth representative, one student representative, a representative of the state Attorney General and another from the Human Rights Commission.
The governor, who applauded the protesters, led by two prominent artists, Flavour and Phyno, for the peaceful nature of the protest, expressed the solidarity of the government and people of the state to their cause.
He added that the panel is saddled with the responsibility of receiving and investigating complaints of police brutality or related extra judicial killings; evaluate evidence presented/other surrounding circumstances and draw conclusion as to the validity of the complaints and then recommend compensation and other remedial measures where appropriate.
Ugwuanyi also announced that his administration will establish a human rights public complaints team of between two and three persons to receive complaints on an ongoing basis, adding that the team will be established by the special committee on security and human rights.
While appreciating NdiEnugu for the overwhelming support and goodwill especially when they reelected him in 2019 with an unprecedented 95.54 per cent of the valid votes cast, which he said was a referendum on his performance, Ugwuanyi reassured them that his administration will do all that it has promised in spite of the nation’s challenges.
The Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, who accompanied the governor to the event, had on Tuesday, presented the state government’s position accepting to address all the demands made by the protesting youths also led by Flavour and Phyno.
Leave a Reply