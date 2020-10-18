While appreciating NdiEnugu for the overwhelming support and goodwill especially when they reelected him in 2019 with an unprecedented 95.54 per cent of the valid votes cast, which he said was a referendum on his performance, Ugwuanyi reassured them that his administration will do all that it has promised in spite of the nation’s challenges.

The Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, who accompanied the governor to the event, had on Tuesday, presented the state government’s position accepting to address all the demands made by the protesting youths also led by Flavour and Phyno.