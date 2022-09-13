Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Monday, swore in Mr Kingsley Awuka, as his Special Adviser.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Awuka, who is a lawyer, hailed from Ozalla Community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state.

The oath of office was administered by the state’s Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr Victor Emeribe.

Speaking shortly after he was sworn in, Awuka lauded Ugwuanyi saying, “this is a great honour and privilege accorded to the people of my community.”

Awuka described Ugwuanyi as “a miracle worker, jinx breaker and a comforter of the hopeless,” adding, “you have turned the history of our generation from this day to joy.

”The Ozalla community will never in her history joke with what you have done to her this day.”

Awuka promised sustained support to Ugwuanyi’s administration, saying, ”we will ensure that you finish stronger.”

He lauded the governor for attracting the Federal Polytechnic Ohodo, adding: “We also thank you for some developmental projects you have extended to us.

“First and foremost, under your administration we have a federal polytechnic that is just a stone throw from a community that is not different from Ozalla.

“We equally have a brother , Prof. Simon Uchenna, who for the first time in the history of Igbo-Omaba community has assumed the position of the Secretary to the Enugu State Government.

“God will bless you, and continue to sustain you,” Awuka said.

He, therefore, on behalf of the people of Ozalla community, reassured Ugwuanyi of their unflinching solidarity and support for his senatorial ambition.. (NAN)