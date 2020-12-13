From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State will on 20th of December, 2020, commission a list of road projects at Nsukka/Igbo Eze South Federal Constituency.

The road projects Daily Sun gathered

were attracted by Hon. Patrick Asadu, who is the member representing the said constituency in the National Assembly.

According to a press statement released by Asadu in Nsukka at the weekend, the projects to be commissioned by the Governor include;

“the Agbamere Road in Eha Alumona Nsukka Local Government Area, the Inland Road phase 1 of Ibagwa-Aka Igbo-Eze South LGA.

“The Governor will also inspect the ongoing construction of Umugbabe to Uhunowerre Road project in Igbo-eze South LGA and then lay a foundation stone for the construction of Nru Road in Nsukka LGA,” he said.

The release further disclosed that the Governor will the same day hand over several empowerment items to the constituents in line with his empowerment agenda in the state.

The empowerment items include; “cars to some benefitiaries, motorcycles to each autonomous community to strengthen security and forest guard programmes.”

The Governor is also expected to flag-off the distribution of power generating sets, clothing materials to women and the elderly in each village, foodstuff to all the 36 wards that make the constituency and monies to the party faithful as palliatives to boost their wellbeing and to encourage political participation in the constituency.

“We are calling on stakeholders and the good people of Nsukka/Igbo Eze South Federal Constituency to come and witness this people oriented programme billed to take place in Ugwuoye Primary School, Nsukka LG after the commissioning activities”. The release futher disclosed.