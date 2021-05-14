From Godwin Tsa Abuja

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi has told a High Court how his administration transformed the state through prudent application of scare resources.

The governor who dismissed allegations of corrupt practices and financial misconducts against him, stated that his administration had within a five-year period, initiated and completed key projects in the state to the amazement of the people.

His claim is contained in the libel suit he filed against an online media platform, the Peoples Gazette Limited, before the state High Court.

In the suit dated March 19, 2021, the plaintiffs, Governor Umahi, Austin Umahi and Brass Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited, denied allegations of corrupt practices and financial misconduct as published against them by the media outfit.

Rather, the governor told the court how his administration turned the fortunes of the state around through the execution of people-oriented projects.

In his statement of claim filed by his counsel and former Attorney General of Imo state, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN), Umahi said his administration’s pursuit for excellence in every realm of human endeavour, ensured the state attained scores of enviable milestones, making her one of the fastest growing states in the country. He further claimed that the state which was hitherto, the most backward in the country is now witnessing major transformation in the areas of infrastructural development, human capital development, youth developments and empowerment and the provision of security among others.

In the statement of claim made available to Daily Sun, the governor highlighted some of his projects to include,construction and dualisation of roads, markets, shopping malls, flyovers, agricultural and educational development, power, tourism, security, industrial development, health care development, welfare programmes and human capital development.

He stated that his administration has constructed not less than 25-Kilometres roads of concrete pavement and bridges in all 13 local government areas of the state to enhance intercommunity trade and market accessibility; reconstructed federal roads linking to the metropolis and about 500-kilometres in the capital city and satellite towns of the state to enhance safety and movement of goods and services in the state.

Umahi further claimed that his administration introduced road construction with concrete pavement of eight inches, covering over 300km roads with 50 years guarantee; built the biggest Ecumenical centre with main boll of 10, 000 capacity, about 2000 capacity smaller halls with