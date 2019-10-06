All roads lead to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka on Tuesday, as Governor Dave Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State, comes to deliver the 59th Founders’ Day Lecture of the university.

According to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Charles Igwe, the Founders’ Day Lecture is a very prestigious lecture and usually signifies the climax of a week-long series of activities lined up to mark the anniversary of the Nigeria’s first indigenous university.

The topic of the lecture, which will be chaired by the first Registrar of the university, His Royal Majesty, Eze Chukwuemeka Ike, is ‘Preparing for Tomorrow’s Zero Oil Economy in Ebonyi.’

Engr Umahi will be following in the footpaths of other prominent Nigerians who delivered the prestigious lecture in the past.

According to the Chairman of Senate Ceremonials Committee of the university, Prof Bennett C. Nwanguma, an air of celebration has already enveloped the campuses of the university.

He disclosed that notable alumni of the university are also expected to participate in what is usually an annual homecoming ceremony in which both staff and students are not left out.