Gov. Babagana Umara of Borno has offered scholarships to 6,000 pioneer students to be offered admission into the Borno State University (BSU) to kick start its academic activities.

Umara made the pledge during an assessment visit to the university on Sunday in Maiduguri.

He said that 100 remedial students would be admitted from the 25 local government area of the state on scholarship to study sciences.

“One hundred students from each of the 27 local governments will be admitted and two hundred from the Maiduguri Metropolis Council (MMC) and Jere will be admitted respectively.

“It is expected that after a rigorous training of the new intakes and after graduation, 3,000 of them will be absorbed in to the Mega schools and the other existing schools in the state.

“Another 3,000 will be enrolled in social sciences; after which we will facilitate their employments into the military and para-military.

“The scholarships covers their remedial as well as all expenses to cover their duration degree studies, which will also include tuition fees and accommodation,’’ said Umara.

According to him, plans are under way to introduce medicine programme in the university in 2030.

(NAN)

READ ALSO: Buhari, 14 others bag community merit awards, sues for peace, unity