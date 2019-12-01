Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullah Sule has been advised by state stakeholders to immediately revoke the sale of all state properties by the immediate past Governor, Umar Tanko Al-Makura.

Al-Makura, now a Senator representing Nasarawa South, had towards the end his his second term as Governor sold the state assets in Jos, Kaduna and Lagos states and liquidated the Nasarawa Investment and Property Development Company (NIPDC).

Former Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) Dr Mike Omeri stated this at a one-day conference on harnessing Nasarawa’s economic potentials for development, organised by indigenes of the state working and residing in Abuja.

Dr Omeri told the Governor during the technical session that if he was serious about improving the state economy, then he must revoke all the state assets that was sold by his predecessor.

“We can’t be talking about alternative source of revenue when our assets in Jos, Kaduna and Lagos are sold,” he said. “We can’t be talking about harnessing economic potentials of the state when the state investment company is liquidated. You must revoke the sale of these properties and bring back our investment company.”

The former Commissioner for Information explained that no state or country can survive solely on federal allocations, urging the Governor to revoke the sale of state assets.

He said that the sold assets were the state’s share of properties inherited when Nasarawa State was created out of Plateau state in 1996, and there was no need to sell them.

The ex-NOA DG further urged the Governor to bring back the liquidated NIPDC liquidated by Al-Makura, reminding him that the company had been managing government hotels and other business within and outside the state, and had been a key revenue generator for the state before it was liquidated.

He further suggested that the assets can be leased out to generate revenue, while the investment company can managed them and other business for the state.

Prominent Nasawarans had criticised the decision of ex-Governor Al-Makura to sell the state assets and liquidate the state investment company.

Speaking as special quest of honour at the conference, Governor Sule encouraged Nasawara indigenes to lend their hands of support towards the development of the state.

“You don’t have to be as rich as Aliko Dangote or Bill Gates to help in the development of Nasarawa State,” he said. “Once you have the heart of these individuals, you can be able to contribute towards developing the state.”

The conference was attended by prominent Nasarawa citizens including Senator Abdullahi Adamu.