From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has felicitated with the former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku as he turns 88.

Anyaoku was born in Obosi, Onitsha, Anambra state on January 18, 1933.

The Imo state governor described Anyaoku as a rare breed of Nigerian with an enviable national and international image.

In a statement by Oguwuike Nwachukwu, Chief Press Secretary ,Governor Uzodimma He said Anyaoku has contributed immensely to the economic, social and political development of the Nigeria, and that his contributions to the unity of the country cannot be under-estimated.

Governor Uzodimma recalls that Anyaoku’s career at the Commonwealth brought a lot of benefits not just to Nigeria and Africa but to the Commonwealth countries and the global community.

The state governor, said Nigeria is blessed to have the likes of Anyaoku around and healthy, and contributing their quota for the betterment of the country.

He prayed God to continue to grant Anyaoku the grace of good health so that he will live long enough to reap the fruit of his labour.