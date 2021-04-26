From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned, in strong terms, the recent brazen and gruesome attack on the country home of the governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma.

Warnung that it will not watch helplessly as some persons and interests attempt to turn Imo state to a killing field, it orders the security agents to fish out the culprits.

“The APC has closely monitored dangerous developments in Imo State which culminated in Saturday’s brazen and gruesome attack on the residence of the State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma.

“The party equally condemns the wanton attacks on police personnel and formations in Abia, Imo, Ebonyi and Anambra states as well as Rivers State.

“We stand with the Nigeria Police Force and families of the victims in this difficult time as we mourn the deaths of innocent and dedicated security personnel simply carrying out their duty of protecting life and property.

“In Imo state, the attack on the Governor’s residence is an attack on democracy and constituted authority serving the interest of the good people of Imo state.

“While we are still in shock over the ugly turn of events in the state, the party sympathises with Governor Uzodimma and all affected in the bestial attack. We have since learnt that there were fatalities with others injured and maimed during the attack.

“The party and indeed our security services will definately not watch helplessly as some persons and interests attempt to turn Imo state to a killing field. We call on the good people of Imo state to go about their legal activities without fear and resist these enemies of the state.

“Our security services must fish out the perpetrators of these attacks and their sponsors to face the full weight of the law so as to restore dignity to the citizenry and confidence in the system, particularly democratic and security structures,” the statement read.