Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo, has condoled with families of slain soldiers at the 34 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, Obinze.

The governor said this when he visited the Brigade as part of activities marking the 2021 Nigerian Army Day.

This is contained in a statement by the Brigade’s Public Relations Officer, Lt. Babatunde Zubairu in Owerri on Friday.

Zubairu said the slain soldiers lost their lives during series of attacks by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network.

Uzodimma commended the commander, officers and men of the Brigade for their sacrifices in ensuring peace in the state, describing the slain soldiers as national heroes.

He added that without the intervention of the military, there would have been a continued catastrophic tension in the state.

He described the state as a peace loving and hospitable state and wondered why members of the proscribed group failed to listen to the voice of reason by resorting to violence.

“I wish to use this medium to condole with our national heroes who paid the supreme price while discharging their duties in the state.

“My administration remains committed to ensuring the welfare of not only the fallen heroes, but also our soldiers and officers without whose intervention, there would have been continued catastrophic tension in the state.

“May God Almighty grant eternal repose to the departed souls,” he said.

Brig.- Gen. Raymond Utsaha, the Brigade Commander, welcomed the governor and expressed gratitude for the visit which he described as a morale booster.

He thanked the governor for assisting the families of the slain officers and men of the brigade.

“I urge the families of our fallen heroes not to lose hope because the Nigerian Army will always have your interests at heart.

“This visit, having coincided with the 2021 Nigerian Army Day celebration is very timely and will boost the morale of our serving officers and men,” he said.

A highpoint of the event was the presentation of cheques to families of the slain soldiers by the governor.(NAN)