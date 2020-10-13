Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo is to head the governors’ committee for the December Christian Pilgrimage in Israel, being organised by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC).

Executive Secretary of NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam, announced this when Uzodimma paid a solidarity visit to the Commission’s boss in his office.

Pam said the Imo governor would be expected to mobilise his colleague governors for them to be actively involved in the forth coming pilgrimage to the Holy land where a prayer session would be organised for the country.

“We have this programme “A Day With Jesus” in Israel which we are believing God that we will have the Deputy Senate President and the Vice President in attendance; we will make sure we all take part.

“It’s purely a prayer retreat where we pray for Nigeria because that is the only thing we need now.

“The governor will support us in terms of mobilising his colleague governors, politicians and businessmen in the country; we see him as our ambassador who will help to realise Mr President’s ambition.

“There are challenges all over the world; these challenges cannot be solved by an individual and so we should have faith in God and believe in the unity of this country.

“We also ask the young ones to be patient; we know things are not easy now but by the Grace of God, we will reach there.

“However, we plead with everybody to be patient because we can’t destroy what our founding fathers have done by giving us a good country.

“We will continue to build from where they stopped,” Pam said.

He described the governor as a man of hope whose dream had always been accompanied by faith.

Responding, Uzodinma thanked Pam for the confidence reposed in him and assured that he would work with the business community and his colleague governors to mobilise enough people to the Holy land for the special prayer for Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria has surmounted so many challenges including terrorists’ attacks, kidnapping, banditry as well as the anti-SARS protests but is still united as a nation.

“Giving the situation of the country, whatever we can do to support our routine pilgrimage to the holy land, we will be there to support and assist.

“It’s about our faith to encourage evangelisation.

“Once your conscience is clear and you are doing the right thing, your prayers will be answered.

“There is reason to thank God for protecting us. Look at the death all over the world because of Coronavirus, but God protected many of our citizens.

“Look at the insecurity in the North East, the kidnapping and all sorts of crime, but God has always been with us.

“So, having been appointed to do this job, I feel honoured and I have to do it with my strength.

“God will continue to intervene in our challenges and make us to grow from strength to strength,” Uzodinma said.

He urged the youth not to allow themselves to be used by enemies to destabilise the country which our founding fathers had bestowed on us.

The governor also pleaded with them to shun the ongoing protests and not to add to the challenges facing the country. (NAN)