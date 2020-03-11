George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodinma yesterday sent a list of 22 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly.

The Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Hon. Chiji Collins announced the receipt of the 22 commissioner nominees of the governor at the plenary.

22 Commissioner Nominees Of Governor Hope Uzodinma As Announced by the State legislature:

Dr. Mrs. Osunkwo, Iyke Njoku

Prof. V. E. O Ikegwuoha

Barr. Francis Dibiagwu ,Doris Akubuo , Dan Oguh, Noble Atulegwu , C C Osuala ,Lambert Orisakwe

Obiageri Ajoku, Nkechi Ugwu, Simeon Ibegbulem , Kingsley Ononuju , Declan Emelumba, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, Rex Anunobi

Raph Nwosu, Fabian Ihekwueme

Tony Umezuruike , Iyke Umeh, Mathias Emejuonu ,Love Ineh

However, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly has set up an ad-hoc committee headed by Hon. Obinna Okwara for screening of the Commissioner nominees.

Other members include:

Honourables; Kennedy Ibeh, Frank Ugboma, Eddy Obinna, and Uju Onwudiwe.

The Speaker urged the commissioner nominees to submit all necessary documents to the ad – hoc committee to hasten their job.