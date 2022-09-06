Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Monday inaugurated the Osisioma Interchange and Aba-Owerri Road projects in Aba.

Wike, speaking during the event, said the projects indivated the Abia State Government’s commitment to transforming the state and improving the welfare of its people.

“Abia is not one of the states that receives huge allocation but because of your determination this project is a reality.

” The state government under your watch, has made indelible foot prints in the sands of time and I commend you for these achievements.

“I want to urge you to continue to work for the people of Abia till your last day in office,” he added.

The Rivers governor said he did not associate with people who have nothing to show but with those who have something to offer like Okezie Ikpeazu.

He said that Ikpeazu had justified his mandate despite Abia’s lean resources, pointing out that history would be kind to the governor.

Wike described Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia as a dependable ally, adding that Ikpeazu had shown capacity by delivering the dividends of democracy to Abia people.

Ikpeazu, in his speech, had said the projects were initiated to solve the gridlock challenge experienced by commuters around the Osisioma junction.

Ikpeazu said that the essence of government and governance was to solve the peoples’ problems by changing their socio-economic narratives and making their lives better.

He said that the projects would greatly promote the trade and commerce sector of the state and prayed that the flyover would beget other projects.

“Before the construction of the interchange , people used to spend two to three hours in traffic at this junction.

“We decided to respond to the traffic challenge here by erecting the interchange and God has strengthened our hands to make the project a reality.

“The essence of governance is to solve problems of the people and my greatest joy serving you as governor is the opportunity you have given me through your ballot to change things.

“I thank God that despite odds we have come to the point where we can say that our problem here at Osisioma is now a thing of the past”, Ikpeazu added.

Abia’s Commissioner for Works, Mr Bob Ogu, said the projects were conceptualised in 2015 by the present administration while the construction work began in 2017.

Ogu added that more people-oriented projects would be executed before the end of the administration of Gov. Ikpeazu by 2023.

Earlier, the Chairman Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area (LGA), Chief Christian Kamalu, described the projects as welcome developments.

Kamalu added that the projects, for which Osisioma people would be ever grateful, had contributed to ease of doing business in Abia and given an aesthetic enhancement to the area.(NAN)