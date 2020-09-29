Governor Nyesom Wike knows the value of sports to the socio-economic development of society, and he is applying it appropriately with the right key for the benefits of the people. Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, stated this shortly after inspecting on-going rehabilitation and re-grassing work at the main and practice pitches of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium and renovation work at Rivers United Football Club’s Camp in Port Harcourt.

Iyaye disclosed that the state’s owned football clubs, Rivers United and Rivers Angels, will use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Igwuruta-Ali, as venue for their home matches in the 2020/2021 football season.

The Yakubu Gowon Stadium, which had previously hosted both teams, is presently being used as an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients.

Accompanied by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo, the sports commissioner also inspected dressing room facilities and other remedial works around the sports complex, to ensure they were being done according to specifications.

He stressed that the rehabilitation of the football pitches in the stadium was aimed at ensuring that both teams are given conducive environment for optimal performance in local and continental matches.