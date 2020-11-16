Rivers United goalkeeper, Theophilus Afelokhai, was the hero for the host team after scoring the winning penalty at the just concluded Governor Wike Pre-Season Championships at the Sharks Stadium Port Harcourt as they lift the second edition of the competition.

A second half goal by Bayelsa United’s Christian Mizo was cancelled out by Chika Godwin as the regulation time ended 1-1.

Towards the end of the game, the two sides substituted their goalkeepers with Theophilus Afelokhai replacing Darlington Ovunda for Rivers as Raphael John replaced Isiaka Ogunbiyi in goal for Bayelsa United.

The four players scored their penalties for both sides with the two goalkeepers expected to take the fifth kick.

Bayelsa United goalkeeper was the first one to step up and he ballooned his kick up the bar allowing Afelokhai to secured the win.

The former Enyimba goalie has scored two goals in the competition and he was rewarded with the best goalkeeper of the tournament.