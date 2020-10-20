Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye has tasked the committee in charge of the second edition of Governor Wike Pre-Season Football tournament to ensure a successful competition in strict compliance with laid down rules and regulations.

Iyaye, who stated this during the inauguration of the committee in Port Harcourt, stressed that organising a successful tourney will not only reiterate the state as the hub for sporting activities but will also showcase the traditional hospitality of Rivers people.

The sports commissioner pointed out that “the tournament is carrying the crest of Governor Nyesom Wike, the first Power of Sports recipient in Africa,” hence the need to have an impressive outing.