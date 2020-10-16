The 2nd Gov. Wike Nyesom Pre-Season Tournament will hold from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10, at Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt, according to the Coordinator, Bashir Badawiy.

Badawiy told newsmen in Ilorin on Friday that all teams were expected to arrive on Oct. 30, while accreditation and draws would hold on Nov. 1.

Badawiy, who is the Kwara United FC General Manager, said the participating teams were Lobi Stars, Abia Warriors, Plateau United, Kwara United, Bendel Insurance and Rivers United.

According to him, others are Gombe United, Remo Stars, Niger Tornadoes, Nasarawa United and Cynosure FC.

Sunshine Stars of Akure won the first edition in 2018. (NAN)