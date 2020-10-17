The second edition of the Governor Wike Pre-Season Tournament will take place from November 1-10, 2020, at the Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The General Coordinator of the tournament, Badawiy Bashir, made the kick-off date known to newsmen.

Bashir, who is also the General Manager of Kwara United Football Club, stated further that the arrival date for all teams would be Friday, October 30, with accreditation and draws taking place a day later.

The participating teams are Lobi Stars, Abia Warriors, Plateau United, Kwara United, Bendel Insurance, and Rivers United.

Others are Gombe United, Remo Stars, Niger Tornadoes, Nasarawa United MFM FC, and Cynosure FC.

Sunshine Stars of Akure won the first edition and there is a giant befitting trophy for this year’s winner courtesy of Rivers State Number One Citizen, Governor Wike.