LOBI Stars will be out to secure at least a point that will secure qualifications for the final four of the ongoing Governor Wike Pre-Season Championships in Port Harcourt when they file out against Ottasolo FC in their final group game of the Championships.

A draw in the game will take Lobi to unassailable eight points as host team, Rivers United are currently on seven points after their 2-0 defeat of Cynosure FC on Thursday.

MFM became the first team of the competition to secure their qualifications to the final four of the tournament as Abia Warriors was eliminated.

The top of the bill cracker between the Lagos-based side and Abia Warriors ended goalless allowing MFM to top their group with eight points from four games followed by Bayelsa United on seven points with Abia Warriors third with six points.