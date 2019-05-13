Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has recalled the suspended 12 local government council chairmen.

Their recall is with immediate effect, a statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, said, yesterday.

Governor Wike charged the recalled council chairmen to diligently serve their people and shun all forms of lackadaisical behaviour in governance.

While charging the recalled Council Chairmen to tackle security challenges in their respective local government areas, Governor Wike warned that any Chairman who continues to act in breach of extant laws would be shown the way out.

The recalled council chairmen include: Okrika, Emohua, Abua/Odual, Degema, Khana, Gokana, Ahoada East, Ikwerre, Eleme, Andoni, Omuma and Ogu/Bolo local government areas.