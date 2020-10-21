(Omuboye Sukubo, NAN)

Governor Nyesom Wike has set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the brutality and human rights abuses perpetrated by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) in Rivers.

This was made known in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday by Paulinus Nsirim, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications.

The statement, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), named Justice C. Uriri (Rtd) and Dr George Nwaek as Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

Other members of the commission are Mrs Florence Amiesimaka of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA); Tonye Ibisiki of the Nigerian Bar Association; Karl Chinedu Uchegbu, Civil Society Organisation; Chijioke Ihunwo, representing a Youth Group; Rev. Richard Opara, Religious Group; Mrs Bella Ebeku, Women’s Group and Somiete Inko-Tariah, Counsel to the Commission.

The statement said that members of the Commission will be sworn in on Oct. 22 at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House in Port Harcourt at 12 noon.

In another statement, Governor Wike approved the appointments of Chief Ernest Chinwo and Mr Kelvin Ebiri as General Manager, Rivers Newspaper Corporation, and Special Assistant (Media) to the Governor, respectively.

The statement said that all the appointments are with immediate effect.

Chinwo was Thisday Newspaper Bureau Chief in Rivers state before his appointment.