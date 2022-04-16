Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has submitted his completed presidential nomination form.

Governor Wike’s form was submitted to the National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Umar Bature by Senator Sulieman Nazif at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Friday.

Speaking on behalf the delegation that submitted the form, Senator George Sekibo assured Nigerians that if Governor Wike is elected president of Nigeria, he would expeditiously tackle the protracted insecurity, economic and infrastructural challenges facing the country. Senator Sekibo, who represents Rivers East senatorial district in the National Assembly, said since assumption of office in 2015, Governor Wike has been able to transform the infrastructural landscape of Rivers State. Senator Sekibo, who described the Rivers state governor as a bridge builder, explained that he is resolute about his presidential ambition and has been travelling to various states of the federation to consult with critical stakeholders.

Similarly, Senator Lado Danmarke, who was among those who purchased the form for Governor Wike, said they took the decision because the Rivers state governor has competence and capability to restore the lost glory of the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Umar Bature, gave assurance the party will give all presidential aspirants a level playing field.

“We wish him (Wike) the very best in this contest and we believe the party will benefit from the process of selecting our presidential candidate. And as we said from the beginning, everybody will be given a level playing field to exhibit the potential they have for the country and Nigeria.