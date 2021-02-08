From Lizzy Okoji (NAN)

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has stressed the need to practice politics without any form of bitterness in other to advance nation building, a collective task of all Nigerians.

Bello made this known when he received Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode at his residence in Abuja.

Mr Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Kogi State Governor disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to Muhammed, Bello described Fani Kayode’s visit as a welcomed development, stressing that all hands must be on deck to ensure that Nigeria remains an indivisible entity.

Bello further noted that all stakeholders must ensure that the fight against insecurity is fought without any ethnic and regional biases.

“The support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in fighting insecurity and poverty in the country must be holistic irrespective of party differences.

“The All Progressives Congress remains the hope of Nigeria, and it is important for everyone to support the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for the development of Nigeria as a country.

According to Muhammed, Fani-Kayode described Bello as a phenomenal leader and a bridge builder, disclosing that they both ha a fruitful discussion.

“It was an honor to have spent quality time with the governor, my friend and brother.

“We had a very frank, candid, fruitful and productive discussion about the way forward for our country.

“This is a clear case of politics without bitterness and of building bridges. This is a time that we as Nigerians must all come together as one to save our country”, Fani-Kayode said.

The Governor and the former minister also visited Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State governor and Caretaker Chairman of the APC. (NAN)