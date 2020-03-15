Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has lost his aged mother, Hajia Awawu Bello

Madam Bello died on Sunday afternoon in Abuja hospital shortly after a brief illness.

She was said to be aged 101 years. She is survived by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren among who is Governor Bello who is said to be her last born.

In a statement personally signed by Governor Bello on behalf of other children, he said Madam Bello would be buried at her Nagazi residence, in Okene on Monday, March 16 at 10 am.