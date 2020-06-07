Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has commended the Emir of Gombe Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III for his show of compassion and consistency in supporting the less privileged in the society.

The governor made the commendation while congratulating the Emir who marked the 6th anniversary of his ascension to the throne of his forefathers on 6th June 2020.

Governor Yahaya in a statement issued by his senior media aide Ismaila Uba Misilli on Sunday in Gombe described the 6-year reign of the royal father as peaceful and progressive with lots of achievement. He lauded the Emir’s effort in supporting the less privileged children to acquire education through his foundation and for the use of his royal influence to attract development not only to his immediate domain, but to the state general.

The governor praised the monarch for being a father to all and for his uncommon display of philanthropy, forthrightness, and wisdom while handling his royal responsibilities.

While praying for more success for the traditional ruler’s reign, the governor described the Emir as a critical partner of the government on governance and development: “As well as for being an inspiration for the younger generation,” Governor Yahaya remarked.