Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has declared Monday as fasting and prayer day by Muslims and Christians for divine intervention for an end to insurgency in the state.

The governor’s declaration is contained in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri.

“I hereby declare Monday, Oct. 19, for the second round of statewide fasting and prayers for peace in Borno.

”I will like to request, with gratitude, that we approach the fast with the same enthusiasm, devotion and faithfulness as we did on Monday Feb. 24.

“I will like to clarify that there will be no public holiday on Monday and there will be no dramatic gatherings.

“What is required is the purity of our intentions and submission to Allah as we fast and pray from our homes, offices, market shops, other businesses and places of legitimate endeavours.

“One of the key goals of fasting together is deferring to the Almighty as a community in worship and hope.

“Fasting together would also remind us of the realities we face and strengthen the faith and patriotism of our military and volunteers in frontlines as well as others who risk their lives for humanitarian and reconstruction courses.

“Our fast in worship should very well include prayers against anyone funding or supporting Boko Haram in any way, and prayers against anyone who consciously benefits from the Boko Haram crisis by any means,” Zulum said.

The governor who held series of meetings with stakeholders including traditional and religious leaders over the week, said another way to support the military and other security agencies in the fight against the insurgents was for the people to provide useful information about them to the security agencies

“One of the easiest ways we all can continue to help, is never to associate with the insurgents, to pass useful information to security forces and to consistently pray for our armed forces and volunteers.

“Our prayers should pray for those risking their lives, including humanitarian workers and those who undertake reconstruction works in communities,” the govenor said.

Meanwhile, as the military renewed it onslaught against the insurgents in Borno, normal traffic on the busy Maiduguri-Damaturu and Maiduguri-Biu roads has been suspended by the Army from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the past one week. (NAN)