Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum has lamented over increasing attacks by Boko Haram on communities in the northern part of the state

Zulum in a statement yesterday in Maiduguri signed by his spokesman,Isa Gusau said attacks on communities at Askira Uba Local Government in the southern part of Borno was worrisome ..

The governor was reacting to Boko Haram attacks on six communities of Chul, Rumingo, Lassa, Musa, Kufa and Gwandam in Askira Uba Local Government. last week by Boko Haram.

“The Governor shares the pains with victims of these attacks and assured them of his administration’s continued effort in trying to address the security problem,” he said.

He said the governor was worried about the recent attacks by Boko Haram I’m the communities. He said the development encouraged the governor to plan a trip to the area soon.