Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has warned ward leaders handling the distribution of the palliative items against diversion.

Zulum, gave the warning on Saturday in Maiduguri while distributing foodstuffs to the 15 wards of Maiduguri Metropolitan and Jere Local Government.

News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that hundreds of residents including women, children and physically challenged, gathered to receive food items which include rice, beans, maize, cooking oil.

Zulum said that the government would not take it lightly with any traditional ruler or political leader who uses his or her position to replace real beneficiaries with members of his family.

“If you betray the trust bestowed upon you, God will not forgive you.

“We want to ensure prudent distribution of these items targeted to reach the most vulnerable population that is why we chose to select 2,000 beneficiaries par ward,” said Zulum.

The Governor said that the beneficiaries must be drawn from poorest of the poor and the most vulnerable people affected by the impact of the lockdown.

According to him, the government could not reach all citizens in Maiduguri with the palliatives, but believe that the support would go along away to cushion the suffering of few, especially during the Ramadan and the lockdown period.

He urged them to use the Ramadan Fast to pray for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and other calamities bedeviling the country.

The Chairperson of the State Emergency Management Agency(SEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo told NAN in an interview that the committee would distribute the items in accordance with strict humanitarian principles.

Kolo said that so far, about 10,000 persons had benefited from the palliative in Gwange ward, adding that 15,000 beneficiaries would be reached in Bolori ward on Sunday.

Muhammad Isa, one of the beneficiaries, commended the government for the lockdown palliative which he described as a “timely intervention”

Isa urged philanthropists, wealthy individuals in the society to support the less privileged persons in the society.(NAN)