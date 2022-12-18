From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated that without God, his administration would not have enjoyed the success already recorded.

He maintained that God was the reason for his success story in governance.

Governor Wike spoke at the solemnisation and holy wedlock between Charles Sam-Sam Jaja and Miss Abigail Linus Ekpe at The Apostolic Church Nigeria, Rumuodara community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area on Saturday.

The groom, Charles, is son of Sam-Sam Jaja, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State.

Governor Wike said but for God, he and his team would not be where they are in life, including the ability to provide good governance that has benefitted Rivers people.

The governor expressed gratitude to God for the unfathomable love shown to him and to his team, whose success has baffled many.

Governor Wike explained that he was in church to join Sam-Sam Jaja, one of the leaders in the state, whose son was marrying.

The governor donated N20 million as support to the church to further missions and evangelism work.

The minister, Apostle Precious Aeba, harped on the importance of communication in strengthening the marriage union.

Apostle Aeba explained that communication builds trust, engenders tolerance and emboldens the couple to deepen love for each other.

He charged them to grow their love through submission and enjoy a long lasting relationship and prosperity.