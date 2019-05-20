Ben Dunno, Warri

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has canvassed the need for leaders at various levels of government to engage in self-assessment of performance, in order to better appreciate how they have fared in service delivery.

The governor, who made the call when he received the report of Delta Transition Committee, in Asaba at the weekend, said an objective performance self-assessment would help in improving leadership qualities.

“On behalf of the government, the people of Delta State, I want to thank the chairman of the committee and its members for putting up this report within six weeks of inaugurating this committee.

“I believe most of the things we did in the first tenure were as a result of the implementation of the report of the transition committee which we acted on and as such, the report of this committee will be very useful to us as we work for a stronger Delta in the next four years.

“Some persons have asked me why we are setting up transition committee bearing in mind that I am continuing as governor till 2023 and I have told them that the committee need to assess what we did in the first tenure independently and advise us on what to do in the areas we need to improve on.

“The committee is also in a position to applaud us in the areas we have done well and we need to be sustain because I will like to be remembered at the end of my tenure as a governor who has done very well,” Okowa said.

Chairman of the 20-man committee, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, commended Governor Okowa for setting up the transition committee, describing it as a well thought out decision.

He said the committee considered a lot of issues before arriving at the report and urged Governor Okowa to make the report available to ministries, departments and agencies when approved to ensure synergy in the delivery of democratic dividends to the benefits of Deltans.