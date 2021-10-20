From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Chairman of the Governing board of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Prof Bem Angwe, has tasked the examination body to build up a crop of entrepreneurs that would tackle Nigeria’s rising unemployment.

Prof Angwe gave the charge when he led other members of his team to the First Meeting of the Governing Board at the NABTEB Headquarters in Benin City.

He said most youths indulge in criminal acts because they are not engaged and that for the nation to tackle its insecurity, the youths must be engaged meaningfully.

‘More than ever before, NABTEB has a significant role in this country. I think You are aware of the teem of unemployment we have in this country,’ he said.

‘You are also aware of some of the basic root causes of insecurity in this country.

‘Most of the suspected criminals in this country are people who have nothing to do.

‘There are many young people who are there on the streets who have nothing to do, there are many graduates who are there on the streets who are idle, in this wise, it is becoming very encouraging that the task of ensuring that we build a crop of entrepreneurs to take many of young people, many of our graduates away from the streets,’ he said.

Angwe added that the federal government is aware of the high level of unemployment in the country, pointing that, that is why it is encouraging technical education in the country.

‘The present government is ready to ensure that skills are acquired, that is the reason the government is promoting entrepreneurship and NABTEB has a great role to tread in this direction.

‘It is our hope and belief that if we work together this country will join the rest of the world that is today, trying to ensure that each and every member of the human society is well equipped to become self-sufficient,’ he said.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Registrar and Chief Executive of NABTEB, Prof Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, while listing the mandates of the examination body, urged the governing board to synergise with the body to move it forward, expressing optimism that during the tenure of the 10th governing board, NABTEB would ascend to greater heights.

