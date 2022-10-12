Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association (GCUOBA) Delta State is planning to take over the management of the school as part of efforts to boost quality of its infrastructure and create a conducive teaching and learning environment for staff and students.

Its President General Worldwide, Olorogun Charles Majoroh stated this at the press briefing to announce the 9th annual national diner and fund raising party for the association in Lagos.

He said consultations were ongoing with government officials to actualise the plan.

“We are in the process of taking over the school. Yes, I can confirm that consultations are ongoing with government on this. We can manage it well, in fact our members are enthusiastic about this and we have consultants that are working on it. It is an idea that we all cherish,” he said.

Majorah said the school fell into decay years ago forcing the old boys association to step in and invest millions of naira in the rehabilitation of hostels, classrooms, libraries, assembly hall, laboratories, sports facilities and internal roads while also employing additional teachers to address areas of deficit in the school.

“In doing this we have had to reach out to our members and public spirited persons and institutions to support our initiative to restore and upgrade the school for the benefit of students. However, a lot remains to be done, hence our goal to raise funds at events like the dinner and seek collaboration with Delta State Government to forge holistic development and sustainability in effective management of the school,” he said.

He said this year’s annual dinner and fund raising ceremony would hold at Eko Hotels and Suits, Lagos on Saturday, October 15.

Chairman of the planing committee, Alfred Okoigun, also said some old boys who have distinguished themselves in their career and make marks in the country and abroad would be honoured at the event with life achievement awards, with some posthumously. He said governors Babajide Sanya-Olu and Ifaenyi Okowa of Lagos and Delta states, respectively, would be at the event.