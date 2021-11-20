By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Government has crushed motorcycles impounded at different times and locations in the state for contravening various traffic laws.

The Motorcycles were massively crushed at the Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

Speaking at the site where the 482 motorbikes were crushed, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, disclosed that the crushing exercise has been on since the enforcement started but the exercise carried out publicly Saturday ,was to convince members of the public especially the doubting Thomas’ that the impounded motorcycles are actually being crushed contrary to insinuations by mischief makers that the motorbikes are being sold and recycled.

According to a Statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu:” The Commissioner of Police, therefore, wishes to further warn erring motorcycle operators plying restricted areas and those violating other traffic laws or using motorcycles for criminal activities in the state to have a change of mind or face the legal consequences.

“The police boss assures that the crushing exercise will be a continuous one to discourage people from trampling upon the law, and reiterate determination of the Police Command to enforce the law”.